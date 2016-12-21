Environmentalists want mining company...

Environmentalists want mining company's lawsuit dismissed

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Environmentalists have asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit by a mining company that's fighting to hold on to its minerals leases in northeastern Minnesota. The government has not formally responded to the lawsuit, which was filed by Twin Metals Minnesota in September.

