Grant could bring Newark route to Elmira airport
Grant could bring Newark route to Elmira Corning Regional Airport Airport officials are putting together an application for $1 million in Small Community Air Service Development grant funding. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2tIweHf Local governments and businesses are in support of a grant that could attract air service from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Eno relative's
|Jun 24
|Dwe
|1
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC