Victim identified from deadly stabbing at Elmira bar
The Elmira Police Department is releasing more details about the deadly stabbing at Gush's Thirsty Bear Bar in Elmira Sunday night. Police say a group of men Sturgis knew put him in their car and drove him to St. Joseph's hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Eno relative's
|Jun 24
|Dwe
|1
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC