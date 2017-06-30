Victim identified from deadly stabbin...

Victim identified from deadly stabbing at Elmira bar

Tuesday Jun 13

The Elmira Police Department is releasing more details about the deadly stabbing at Gush's Thirsty Bear Bar in Elmira Sunday night. Police say a group of men Sturgis knew put him in their car and drove him to St. Joseph's hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

