Reed holds round of town halls
Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, spent the day Saturday touring the 23rd congressional district, holding town halls in Trumansburg, Geneva, Bradford and Erin. He made his final stop for the day in Erin, where he met an audience of several dozen who largely opposed him on core issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC