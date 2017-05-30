NYSAPA announces broadcast, newspaper award winners for 2016
Newspapers in Elmira, Glens Falls and Albany were honored Saturday night as Newspapers of Distinction by the New York State Associated Press Association. Broadcasters in Elmira, Buffalo and New York City were judged Outstanding News Operations.
