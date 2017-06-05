Farmers' Markets opening for the season
The Corning Farmers' Market runs from 10am to 3pm on Thursdays. The market is set up near Centerway Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC