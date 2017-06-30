Ex-hockey pro from Upstate NY to serv...

Ex-hockey pro from Upstate NY to serve murder-for-hire sentence at Sing Sing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

A former professional hockey player from Upstate New York will spend the rest of his life in Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining NY. Thomas Clayton, who played professional hockey for a minor league team in Elmira, was convicted in February of first- and second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kelley Stage Clayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren Eno relative's Jun 24 Dwe 1
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar '17 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,441 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC