Demolition Video: Crews tear down home on W. Gray Street in Elmira after fire
Fire officials tell WENY News the fire happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive they decided the structure needed to be torn down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC