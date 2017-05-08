Student Spotlight, May 8, 2017
Paula Stickland of Delta was named to the winter 2017 term dean's list at Elmira College in Elmira, New York. Grand Junction High School alumnus Alice Ireland graduated recently with a bachelor's degree in mathematics-statistics from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.
