Political Pundit Night set for May 22

Political Pundit Night set for May 22

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Steuben Courier

Political Pundit Night is back for a third time now that we're past the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency. Political Pundit Night Round 3 will be held from 7-9 p.m. May 22 at the Clemens Center, 207 Clemens Center Pkwy, Elmira.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar '17 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC