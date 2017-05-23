Mannheim Steamroller will return to Landmark Theatre in December
The show will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7. Tickets have not yet been announced but past shows have listed prices from $39 to $75. They will also perform at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Dec. 1 and at the Clemens Center in Elmira N.Y. on Dec. 6. The group has sold more than 40 million albums, 28 million in the Christmas genre.
