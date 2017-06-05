Heroin that looks like SweeTarts cand...

Heroin that looks like SweeTarts candy? Cops issue warning

Wednesday May 24

The small, round items resemble SweeTarts, but actually contain either heroin or Xanax, police in Elmira, N.Y. said in a statement. They are even stamped with a small letter "S" -- just like real SweeTarts.

