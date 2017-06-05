Heroin Disguised as Candy Found in Up...

Heroin Disguised as Candy Found in Upstate New York

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Lite 98.7

It looks like candy but Elmira police say its actually a drug containing Heroin and Xanax and it's been found in upstate New York. Captain Anthony Alvernaz released a statement on the danger of drugs disguised as candy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
guys meet chris obbinsn @ rite aid dist mgr tr... 14 hr MORDHACI1 1
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar '17 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC