First Arena Deal Still Awaiting New H...

First Arena Deal Still Awaiting New Hockey Team

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WENY

First Arena may be open, but it's still waiting to finalize a deal that was announced back in March. And with a hockey team still not set to take the ice this fall, the community is now wondering what the proposed new owner has planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar '17 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC