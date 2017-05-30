Elmira Police investigating stabbing ...

Elmira Police investigating stabbing near Decker Place

Tuesday May 23 Read more: WENY

Police say a 37-year-old Elmira man was attacked by two individuals in the 400 block area of Decker Place around midnight. According to police, one of the men pointed a handgun at the victim's face, while the other man stabbed him multiple times.

