Elmira Man Convicted of Attempted Murder Sentenced in Separate Case
An Elmira man already serving time for attempted murder is getting more time in prison for a murder that happened in the same week. Demellier is already serving 25 years in prison, for attempted murder in connection with another case that happened on Sullivan Street, just six days before the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC