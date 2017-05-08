DEC to host meeting about Elmira High...

DEC to host meeting about Elmira High School soil cleanup

The New York State DEC has planned a public meeting to discuss a proposed expedited soil cleanup plan for the Elmira High School property. The public meeting will be held Monday May 22, 2017 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Elmira-Riverview at 760 E. Water St. Elmira.

