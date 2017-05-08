REACH hosts screening of documentary ...

REACH hosts screening of documentary and panel to discuss effects of HPV

Wednesday Apr 26

Students and faculty gathered Tuesday evening in Old Union Hall of the Old University Union for a screening of "Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic," featuring Christine Baze, an Elmira, New York native and a survivor of cervical cancer. The event was held by the Real Education About College Health peer education program in collaboration with the Broome County Health Department, the Binghamton University Department of Health Promotion and Prevention Services and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, a nonprofit health insurance company, in an effort to educate the general public on HPV and the HPV vaccine.

