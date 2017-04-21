Invest in kids

Invest in kids

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NWAonline

In my life, paying taxes is something for which to be grateful. I am proud to be economically self-sufficient, making my way in a job that allows me to give back to my community, and I am grateful for the opportunities my family had when I was child to help me get here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar '17 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC