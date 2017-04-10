Elmira Water Main & Hydrant Flushing Starts Wednesday
Small Mains & Hydrants: -April 16th - 21st: North side of the Chemung River, north to McCanns Boulevard, and west to the point at Church & Water Streets. This will cover the eastside, northside, downtown areas of Elmira, and parts of West Elmira.
