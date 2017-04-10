Elmira Water Main & Hydrant Flushing ...

Elmira Water Main & Hydrant Flushing Starts Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WENY

Small Mains & Hydrants: -April 16th - 21st: North side of the Chemung River, north to McCanns Boulevard, and west to the point at Church & Water Streets. This will cover the eastside, northside, downtown areas of Elmira, and parts of West Elmira.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prison talk (Jul '11) Mar 14 One day closer 3
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC