Blandford get 3-6 years for role in Clayton murder
Blandford get 3-6 years for role in Clayton murder Mark Blandford pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter after admitting he was a lookout for Michael Beard Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2oPx41X Thomas Clayton is found guilty Feb. 23 on first- and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of his wife, Kelley, in 2015. Mark Blandford is escorted to the back of a Steuben County Sheriff's patrol vehicle after pleading guilty to his role in the murder of Kelley Clayton in 2015.
