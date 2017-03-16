Wink Wink, It's An $80K Miracle
WINK 106/Corning, NY, raised over $80,000 dollars during the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon in conjunction with Arnot Health, March 9-10. All funds were raised locally and stay in the community, supporting services for infants and children at the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
