Wink Wink, It's An $80K Miracle

Thursday Mar 16

WINK 106/Corning, NY, raised over $80,000 dollars during the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon in conjunction with Arnot Health, March 9-10. All funds were raised locally and stay in the community, supporting services for infants and children at the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

