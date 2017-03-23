TX: Houston Light Rail Line is Fully Open but Metro Continues $13M Dispute with Train Builder
March 23--Houston's light rail system is fully open, but closing out a complicated rail car purchase that nearly derailed the new lines remains a challenge for transit officials. Metropolitan Transit Authority officials continue withholding $12.9 million from CAF U.S.A. -- the builder of the vehicles -- as they debate the amount of liquidated damages owed because of delays and the fact that they railcars were overweight, leaky and halted by faulty axles, among other problems.
