Swastikas Discovered in Elmira Painte...

Swastikas Discovered in Elmira Painted Over By Concerned Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Your News Now

Covered with symbols of hate and violence, the iron bridge on the Lackawanna Trail in Elmira has become synonymous with intolerance. Leading the fight: Doane, who discovered swastikas on the bridge two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
News Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08) Aug '16 dlogan 4
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Chemung County was issued at March 11 at 4:31PM EDT

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC