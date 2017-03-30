Opening day: Stocked trout boost angler chances With fishing season opening Saturday, hatchery-raised browns and rainbows supplement wild trout fishing opportunities Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2nDE14R Volunteer Katrina VanGalder of Elmira dumps a bucket of brown trout into Sing Sing Creek in Big Flats on March 27. Fishing enthusiasts who have been cooped up all winter will be out in force Saturday for opening day of trout season. Many of those hopefuls will flock to the banks of legendary Catharine Creek and other Finger Lakes tributaries for a shot at hooking a giant spawning rainbow trout.

