Former SUNY Potsdam studenta s sentencing postponed to April 7

Sentencing for a former SUNY Potsdam student who admitted sending threatening notes to a professor has been adjourned to April 7 in St. Lawrence County Court. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal solicitation.

