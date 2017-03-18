Elderly Woman Found Dead in Elmira Ho...

Elderly Woman Found Dead in Elmira House Fire

Saturday Mar 18

Elmira police and firefighters were called to a home on the 300 block of Baty Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday. While they were able to get the fire under control quickly, officers did find a woman dead inside the home.

