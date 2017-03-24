Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants
Chemung, Steuben, Broome land banks receive grants Money will help county land banks address vacant and abandoned properties Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mZWmWx The Chemung County Property Development Corporation received $893,100 in funding from the state's Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General's Office. The Steuben County Land Bank received $500,000, and the Broome County Land Bank was awarded $650,870.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prison talk (Jul '11)
|Mar 14
|One day closer
|3
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC