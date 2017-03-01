What Mark Twain can teach Donald Trump about the truth: Sheldon Firem
Mark Twain by the hearth in his study at Elmira College, in Elmira, New York, in an undated photograph. Sheldon Firem writes that Donald Trump has taken Twain's axiom to heart, that "The most outrageous lies that can be invented will find believers if a man only tells them with all his might," but that the White House has been deficient in embracing Twain's other observations on the truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC