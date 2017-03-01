What Mark Twain can teach Donald Trum...

What Mark Twain can teach Donald Trump about the truth: Sheldon Firem

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Cleveland.com

Mark Twain by the hearth in his study at Elmira College, in Elmira, New York, in an undated photograph. Sheldon Firem writes that Donald Trump has taken Twain's axiom to heart, that "The most outrageous lies that can be invented will find believers if a man only tells them with all his might," but that the White House has been deficient in embracing Twain's other observations on the truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
News Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08) Aug '16 dlogan 4
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC