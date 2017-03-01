What Mark Twain can teach Donald Trump about the truth: Sheldon Firem

Mark Twain by the hearth in his study at Elmira College, in Elmira, New York, in an undated photograph. Sheldon Firem writes that Donald Trump has taken Twain's axiom to heart, that "The most outrageous lies that can be invented will find believers if a man only tells them with all his might," but that the White House has been deficient in embracing Twain's other observations on the truth.

