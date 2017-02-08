Trial delayed as juror is replaced

Trial delayed as juror is replaced

Following a long delay in the morning after a juror had to be replaced with an alternate, the prosecution in the Thomas Clayton murder trial spent the afternoon setting out a high-tech analysis of cell phone data that it says shows the timeline of a murder-for-hire scheme. Clayton is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the September 2015 killing of his wife, Kelley Stage Clayton.

