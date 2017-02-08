Trial delayed as juror is replaced
Following a long delay in the morning after a juror had to be replaced with an alternate, the prosecution in the Thomas Clayton murder trial spent the afternoon setting out a high-tech analysis of cell phone data that it says shows the timeline of a murder-for-hire scheme. Clayton is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the September 2015 killing of his wife, Kelley Stage Clayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan 26
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan 17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC