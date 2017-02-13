Riverfront Park in Elmira May Finally...

Riverfront Park in Elmira May Finally Offer Residents Views Of The Chemung River

Monday Feb 13

"The only thing missing in downtown Elmira now is getting access to get over the wall and get down to the river where you can walk and hike," said James Pfiffer with Friends of the Chemung River Watershed. "Other communities, part of their revitalization has been due to their waterfronts and utilizing their riverfronts," said Director of Community Development Jennifer Miller.

