NY prison authorities punish Jalil Muntaqim for teaching young prisoners to end 'tribal warfare'

Sunday Feb 5

Former Black Panther Jalil Muntaqim was transferred from Attica Correctional Facility to Southport Correctional Facility, a notorious supermax prison just south of Elmira, New York, in early January. "This is clearly a punitive transfer," Anne Lamb told the Militant Jan. 11. "It also means he's much farther away from his legal advisers in Buffalo."

