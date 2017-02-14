NY prison authorities punish Jalil Muntaqim for teaching young prisoners to end 'tribal warfare'
Former Black Panther Jalil Muntaqim was transferred from Attica Correctional Facility to Southport Correctional Facility, a notorious supermax prison just south of Elmira, New York, in early January. "This is clearly a punitive transfer," Anne Lamb told the Militant Jan. 11. "It also means he's much farther away from his legal advisers in Buffalo."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan 26
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan 17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC