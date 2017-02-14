Elmira's Downtown Revitalization Projects Start to Take Shape
"I think people are starting to settle on the projects that will be most likely to take us to the next step," said DRI Planning Comittee Co-Chair Mike Krusen. After winning $10 million in downtown revitalization funding from the state, city leaders studied which projects meant the most to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan 26
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan 17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC