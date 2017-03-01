CNY weather Wednesday: Morning snow squalls, afternoon lake effect snow
The latest forecast shows some snow squalls moving into Central New York Wednesday morning, and lake effect snow arriving earlier than originally expected in the afternoon. The lake effect snow watch issued earlier today has been extended to include Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Jan '17
|nnsudl y
|1
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan '17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC