CNY weather Wednesday: Morning snow squalls, afternoon lake effect snow

Tuesday Feb 14

The latest forecast shows some snow squalls moving into Central New York Wednesday morning, and lake effect snow arriving earlier than originally expected in the afternoon. The lake effect snow watch issued earlier today has been extended to include Wednesday afternoon.

