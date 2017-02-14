Clayton trial: More testimony on fore...

Clayton trial: More testimony on forensic evidence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Clayton trial: More testimony on forensic evidence A state police forensic scientist and a Steuben County sheriff's sergeant take the stand Tuesday Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2lgqT5c Leah Egnor, a forensic scientist with the state police crime lab in Albany, testified she tested several items collected as part of the investigation into the death of Kelley Clayton for blood and other trace evidence. Clayton, a Binghamton native and former Elmira Jackals hockey player, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin tiers eye care Jan '17 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
News Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08) Aug '16 dlogan 4
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC