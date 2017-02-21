Clarity Connects returns for it's third year
If you're looking to get rid of the winter blues that will be returning next week and make positive changes in your life, here's something maybe you've never tried. Clarity in Elmira will be hosting its third annual motivational speaking event - Clarity Connects.
