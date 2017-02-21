Clarity Connects returns for it's thi...

Clarity Connects returns for it's third year

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WENY

If you're looking to get rid of the winter blues that will be returning next week and make positive changes in your life, here's something maybe you've never tried. Clarity in Elmira will be hosting its third annual motivational speaking event - Clarity Connects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin tiers eye care Jan 26 nnsudl y 1
News Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot... Jan '17 searching 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
News Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08) Aug '16 dlogan 4
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC