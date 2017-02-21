Arnot Health, Inc. Chooses Harris Hea...

Arnot Health, Inc. Chooses Harris Healthcare Emergency Department Information System

Arnot Health, Inc. selected Harris Healthcare ED PulseCheck for a state-of-the-art, fully integrated Emergency Department Information System . In February, Harris Healthcare successfully implemented the initial "Go Live" phase with Arnot Health Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital ED.

