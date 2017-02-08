Upstate NY husband in murder-for-hire trial called 'very loving father'
Jan. 28--A week of lengthy testimony came to an end Friday in the trial of Thomas Clayton , accused of arranging the murder of his wife, Kelley Stage Clayton, in September 2015. Clayton was a former hockey star at Niagara University who went on to play professionally for the Elmira Jackals.
