Trial set for ex-hockey pro accused of hiring wife's killer in Upstate NY

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Post-Standard

A murder trial is set to begin for a former professional hockey player accused of hiring a man to kill his wife and set fire to their house in New York. Prosecutors say Thomas Clayton hired Michael Beard to kill 35-year-old Kelley Clayton in September 2015 in her home in rural Caton, on the Pennsylvania border near Elmira .

