Trial set for ex-hockey pro accused of hiring wife's killer in Upstate NY
A murder trial is set to begin for a former professional hockey player accused of hiring a man to kill his wife and set fire to their house in New York. Prosecutors say Thomas Clayton hired Michael Beard to kill 35-year-old Kelley Clayton in September 2015 in her home in rural Caton, on the Pennsylvania border near Elmira .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|41 min
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC