Hussain pleads guilty to harassment o...

Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor

There are 1 comment on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:

A former university student charged pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to sending a note to a SUNY Potsdam professor in 2015 that threatened him and his family on the day is trial for a hate crime was originally scheduled. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor aggravated harassment and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, in a plea deal with the state Attorney General's office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
searching

New York, NY

#1 Tuesday Jan 17
So this mother F'er gets away , and then people will act totally surprised when he actual carries out his threats or worse . Let's hope he gets some jail time . A lot of it
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elmira Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin tiers eye care Thu nnsudl y 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr elmira 1
who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07) Nov '16 dhand333344 5
Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07) Oct '16 slw1682 79
News Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09) Aug '16 420kind 2
News Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08) Aug '16 dlogan 4
News Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16) Jul '16 food4thots 8
See all Elmira Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elmira Forum Now

Elmira Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elmira Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Elmira, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC