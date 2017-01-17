Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor
There are 1 comment on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Potsdam professor. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:
A former university student charged pleaded guilty Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to sending a note to a SUNY Potsdam professor in 2015 that threatened him and his family on the day is trial for a hate crime was originally scheduled. Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, Elmira, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor aggravated harassment and one count of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, in a plea deal with the state Attorney General's office.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
|
#1 Tuesday Jan 17
So this mother F'er gets away , and then people will act totally surprised when he actual carries out his threats or worse . Let's hope he gets some jail time . A lot of it
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin tiers eye care
|Thu
|nnsudl y
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC