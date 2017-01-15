Have You Seen This Missing Teen?
The Auburn Police Department is asking for our help in locating this missing seventeen year old from the City of Auburn. Michael Cox ran away from Cayuga Centers, 101 Hamilton Ave., on 01/15/2017.
