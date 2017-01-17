Future of Elmira's First Arena in the Balance
"I think it's critical," said Deputy Chemung County Executive Mike Krusen. "I think if we don't pull this off, we will not keep the Jackals in Elmira, and unfortunately, I do not think we'll keep the arena open and operating either."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hussain pleads guilty to harassment of SUNY Pot...
|Jan 17
|searching
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC