Budget Plan Includes Millions For Sou...

Budget Plan Includes Millions For Southern Tier Bridge Replacements

48 min ago Read more: WENY

The state budget proposal from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes more than $100 million to rehabilitate or replace infrastructure around the state. Around $50 million is earmarked for bridge and culvert work in central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes.

