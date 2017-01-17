Budget Plan Includes Millions For Southern Tier Bridge Replacements
The state budget proposal from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes more than $100 million to rehabilitate or replace infrastructure around the state. Around $50 million is earmarked for bridge and culvert work in central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes.
