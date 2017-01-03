Auburn police asking for help finding girl who ran away from Cayuga Centers
Officials are asking for help finding a girl who has been since the day after Christmas when she ran away. Auburn police said Abigail McInnes, 14, was last seen Dec. 26 when she ran away from Cayuga Centers, 202 Franklin St., in the city of Auburn.
