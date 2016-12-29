Statements made by former Potsdam stu...

Statements made by former Potsdam student accused of delivering...

A judge has ruled that statements made by a former SUNY Potsdam student accused of delivering racist and homophobic hate notes to a university professor cannot be used at his trial because police continued to question him after he requested an attorney. Acting St. Lawrence County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne decided that Amjad “Mark” Hussain, 23, invoked his right to an attorney after he was arrested Nov. 15, 2015 at his Elmira home.

