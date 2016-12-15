Person found dead on side of road suffereda

HOMICIDE: Body found roadside had been shot, police say Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 737-2933. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2hJBILV A homicide investigation is under way after the Chemung County Sheriff's Office responded at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday to Draht Hill Road in the Town of Elmira, according to the sheriff's office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.