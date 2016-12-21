New York's Elmira College reaches agreement with U.S. Education...
The U.S. Department of Education announced that the Office for Civil Rights has reached an agreement with Elmira College in Elmira, New York, after finding that the college violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by failing to promptly and equitably respond to complaints of sexual harassment and sexual violence. "Elmira College has demonstrated a strong commitment to address and prevent sexual harassment and violence among students, staff and the college community," said Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
|Feds: Ex-teacher flushed child porn thumb drive... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC