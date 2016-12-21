New York's Elmira College reaches agr...

New York's Elmira College reaches agreement with U.S. Education...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: University Business

The U.S. Department of Education announced that the Office for Civil Rights has reached an agreement with Elmira College in Elmira, New York, after finding that the college violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by failing to promptly and equitably respond to complaints of sexual harassment and sexual violence. "Elmira College has demonstrated a strong commitment to address and prevent sexual harassment and violence among students, staff and the college community," said Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.

