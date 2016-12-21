Immunotherapy Study Involving Wilmot Makes Headlines at National Meeting
Wilmot Cancer Institute physicians and patients were part of a groundbreaking study that's taking center stage this week in the world of cancer research. The study involves immunotherapy, a decades-old concept that's experiencing resurgence in new clinical trials that harness a person's own immune system to fight cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.
Add your comments below
Elmira Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr elmira
|1
|who loves oral sex!!!!? (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|dhand333344
|5
|Bruce Brennan from the nutrition clinic is a pr... (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|slw1682
|79
|Horseheads cops bust pot-growing operation (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|420kind
|2
|Pierce's 1894 Restaurant closes its doors (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|dlogan
|4
|Arbya s on Arsenal Street gets a major facelift (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|food4thots
|8
|Feds: Ex-teacher flushed child porn thumb drive... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elmira Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC