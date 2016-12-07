Former Potsdam studenta s fingerprints found on hate crime letter, police say

Investigators have fingerprints that match with the former SUNY Potsdam student charged with delivering racist and homophobic hate notes to a university professor last year, Potsdam University Acting Police Chief Timothy M. Ashley II said. The release of this new information came during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court to determine whether a statement made by the defendant, Amjad “Mark” Hussain, would be allowed at trial.

