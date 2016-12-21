City celebrates season

City celebrates season

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec Madison Wineland performs with other members of the Tyrone-based Star-Lite Twirlers on Thursday during Altoona's annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. Born last Christmas, Paige Sharbaugh was downtown Thursday in a stroller with her paternal grandfather Mike, gazing with eyes like a kitten at her first holiday parade.

